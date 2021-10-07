Cordia to Integrate NFTS Into Virtual Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today outlined its plans to integrate NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) into its portfolio of virtual restaurants. A product of the blockchain, NFTs are one-of-a-kind tokens that allow the owner to hold a unique digital item.



The company is developing a restaurant-themed generative NFT program that will incorporate its existing celebrity brands, new menu concepts, and culinary-inspired pieces. Holders of the forthcoming NFTs are expected to receive real-world rewards ranging from free food, merchandise, and even invitations to exclusive celebrity events.

Additionally, Cordia will work with restaurant partners that offer the company’s virtual NFT offerings. This will allow its partners an on-ramp to the world of digital goods without having to incur the expense of developing their own NFTs.

Cordia currently has virtual restaurant agreements with world-recognized celebrities such as Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, and Holly Sonders.

CONTACT:

contact@cordiakitchens.com

213-915-6673

