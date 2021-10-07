Win a Dream Family Camping Trip from Dream Dinners and Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park

SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Dinners, the original meal kit company, is giving away a pic-a-nic basket filled with family favorite foods for happy campers to enjoy at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. The “2021 Dream Dinners & Jellystone Park Camping Contest” is underway now and continues until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on October 14.



Three lucky winners will receive a $200 Dream Dinners e-gift card good at any Dream Dinners store location or with Dream Dinners Delivered along with a Jellystone Park gift card valued at $200, good at any Jellystone Park U.S. location.

The gift cards may be used at the same time, making for a fun family camping trip complete with easy to prepare dinners, or separately.

Entering is a three-step process:

“Like” or “Heart” the contest post on Facebook or Instagram using @DreamDinners or @CampJellystone Follow @DreamDinners or @CampJellystone on Facebook or Instagram Comment on the contest post with a favorite camping hack



The contest is open to legal residents within the United States who are 18 years of age or older. Limit one entry per person, per day. Contest winners will be selected by a random number generator on or about October 21, 2021. Complete rules are at www.dreamdinners.com/promotions.

About Dream Dinners, the Original Meal Kit Company™

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus, with meal kits prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen until cooked. They are available in 48 U.S. states at one of 69 retail kitchens or through Dream Dinners’ home delivery service. Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com and www.dreamdinnersfranchise.com.

About Jellystone Park

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with attractions such as pools, water slides, and splash grounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides, and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tenting campsites. There are 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. Follow Jellystone Park at @campjellystone and visit www.jellystonepark.com and www.jellystonefranchise.com for more information.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892