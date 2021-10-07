Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Is Helping Customers Reduce Supply Chain Risk

BAMBERG, S.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the manufacturing supply chain continues to experience the pain associated with shipping delays, material shortages and significant inflation, Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing continues insulating its customers from those very disruptions. Year to date, Phoenix Specialty has made over 20,176 shipments to over 2,500 customers, with over 97% of its shipments made on time and with minimal pricing increases.

To help its customers reduce their supply chain risk, Phoenix Specialty:

Strategically invests in raw materials.

Stocks over 300 types of raw material - the largest in the industry.

Offers a Managed Inventory System and manufactures in economic quantities based on customer annual part usage.

Customers searching for shorter lead times and increased savings can find peace of mind by placing blanket orders and participating in Phoenix Specialty's Managed Inventory System. Customers participating in this system experience many benefits, including:

Competitive pricing and a fixed price for the term of the blanket agreement.

Zero delays due to material availability.

Orders are ready to ship as soon as they need them.

Guaranteed on-time shipping - no added expense.

No invoice until orders are shipped.

In a time when supply chain disruptions are becoming more frequent, it would be hard to find a supplier more reliable than Phoenix Specialty. The company remains dedicated to investing in the future of the industry and its customers and continues to be a trusted supplier of specialty parts.

About Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing

Since 1907, Phoenix Specialty has been the leading supplier of custom parts to America's Original Equipment Manufacturers. Located in Bamberg, South Carolina, Phoenix delivers high-quality precision parts - all made in the USA. Serving all industries, this business has manufactured millions of parts for thousands of customers worldwide. With an extensive raw materials inventory and an in-house tool & die shop, Phoenix has the capability to produce specialty parts fast. Offering a written Risk-Free Promise and a Managed Inventory System, Phoenix Specialty has made sourcing custom components easy for more than a century.

Contact Information:

Steve Cornforth

scornforth@phoenixspecialty.com

7433 Main Highway

Bamberg, SC 29003

(803) 245-5116

Related Images











Image 1: Phoenix Specialty Logo





Phoenix Specialty Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment