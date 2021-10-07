FHLBank San Francisco CEO Teresa Bryce Bazemore Named One of Bay Area’s Most Influential Woman in Business by San Francisco Business Times

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) congratulates president and CEO Teresa Bryce Bazemore on her recognition as one of the Bay Area’s Most Influential Women in Business for 2021 by the San Francisco Business Times. Bazemore and the other honorees will be celebrated at a virtual event today.



The annual list celebrates the leadership and achievements of women in a broad cross section of industries, and Bazemore has lost no time in promoting change within her sector since joining FHLBank San Francisco this past March. “I’d like to thank the San Francisco Business Times for this recognition,” Bazemore said. “And to extend my congratulations to all of the amazing, inspiring women on the 2021 list of Influential Women. I am honored to be in such company.”

Bazemore is a financial industry trailblazer and seasoned leader with more than 25 years of executive experience building and leading both mortgage insurance and services businesses. Appointed to her role at FHLBank San Francisco effective March 15, Bazemore has been a driving force in responding to the economic fallout of the pandemic and the disparities it has highlighted. With a passion for creating prosperity for all, Bazemore is focused on using the Bank’s existing affordable housing, first-time homebuyer, and economic development grant programs, as well as brand-new initiatives, to make a difference in the communities the Bank and its member financial institutions serve.

“I am inspired to come to work each day and work with my team to empower our members to best serve their customers and communities,” said Bazemore. “As we emerge from the economic shocks and dislocations of the pandemic, the Bank’s business activities and community support initiatives will need to be even more robust to further our mission of making all our communities more equitable and resilient.”

To that end, Bazemore pursued the recently announced collaboration between FHLBank San Francisco and the Urban Institute focused on the Black/White homeownership gap. Called the Racial Equity Accelerator for Homeownership, the two-year, $1.5 million research and product development initiative is aimed at tackling some of the most persistent challenges to closing racial gaps in homeownership and wealth-building. Additionally, she advocates for the Bank to play a larger role in supporting infrastructure projects that enhance the quality of life for residents throughout its footprint of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Bazemore has been breaking ground for women in financial services throughout her career, serving as an important model for up-and-coming generations. She draws on her wealth of experience in the housing finance industry to explore viable solutions to complex and persistent challenges facing the Bank’s member-lenders and the customers and communities they serve. Prior to her appointment to FHLBank San Francisco, she rose through the ranks to become president of Radian Guaranty. Prior to Radian, she held general counsel and executive positions with Nexstar Financial Corporation and the mortgage banking line of business at Bank of America. A former member of FHLBank Pittsburgh’s board of directors, Bazemore currently serves on the boards of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Funds. Her professional appointments have included the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Economic Advisory Council, Fannie Mae National Advisory Council, and Consumer Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve.

