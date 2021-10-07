U.S. Small Business Administration Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Virtual Event Featuring Administrator Guzman

Washington, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT

SBA Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month: Testimonies of Excellence & Pride (Excelencia y Orgullo). The U.S. Small Business Administration will hold a virtual fireside chat to discuss entrepreneurship in the Hispanic community with SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, Mark Madrid, and Bibi Hidalgo, Associate Administrator of the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development. The fireside chat will be followed by a live online panel discussion with Hispanic small business owners about how they’ve used critical financial lifelines to help them pivot and overcome adversity during the pandemic.

WHEN

Thursday, October 14, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (EDT)

WHO

Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator

Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development

Bibi Hidalgo, Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of Government Contracting and Business Development

Ryan Bethencourt, CEO, Wild Earth, Las Vegas, NV

Teresa Razo, CEO and Owner, Cambalache and Villa Roma Argentine and Italian Restaurants, Fountain Valley, CA



HOW

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit

https://sbahispanicheritagemonth.eventbrite.com .

This event will be recorded.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration