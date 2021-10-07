U.S. Small Business Administration Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Virtual Event Featuring Administrator Guzman

WHAT
SBA Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month: Testimonies of Excellence & Pride (Excelencia y Orgullo). The U.S. Small Business Administration will hold a virtual fireside chat to discuss entrepreneurship in the Hispanic community with SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, Mark Madrid, and Bibi Hidalgo, Associate Administrator of the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development. The fireside chat will be followed by a live online panel discussion with Hispanic small business owners about how they’ve used critical financial lifelines to help them pivot and overcome adversity during the pandemic.
WHEN
Thursday, October 14, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (EDT)
WHO
Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator
Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development
Bibi Hidalgo, Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of Government Contracting and Business Development
Ryan Bethencourt, CEO, Wild Earth, Las Vegas, NV
Teresa Razo, CEO and Owner, Cambalache and Villa Roma Argentine and Italian Restaurants, Fountain Valley, CA
HOW
Registration is required. Click here to register or visit
https://sbahispanicheritagemonth.eventbrite.com.
This event will be recorded.
###
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.