UIC Law’s 65th Annual IP Law Conference Highlights Nexus of Forward-Thinking IP Legal and Innovation Issues

Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law’s 65th Annual Intellectual Property Law Conference, to be held virtually on Thursday and Friday, November 4–5, 2021.

Modeled after the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos and the Annual Fordham IP Conference in New York, the conference features highly interactive sessions with newsmakers in the IP, privacy and technology communities. In addition, the conference features 16 sessions with more than 90 expert faculty from government, civil society organizations, companies, law firms and academia.

This year’s conference expands on the success of last year’s virtual setting to offer two full days of interactive discussions involving the audience and virtual networking opportunities with speakers. In addition, the conference’s virtual platform provides attendees the same seamless transition between sessions for which the conference has long been known.

“Our program is unique in combining forward-thinking IP legal and innovation issues from across the spectrum with an immersive format where newsmakers in intellectual property, technology and privacy engage in a moderated discussion with each other and with the audience. At a time when conferences may consist of little more than timed speeches and where attendees sit behind a screen as passive viewers, ours stands apart,” said Professor Daryl Lim, Director of UIC Law’s Center for IP, Information & Privacy Law.

For more information about the IP conference or to register, please visit the conference website at https://ipconference.law.uic.edu/

About University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

UIC Law is the 16th college at the University of Illinois Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.