United Real Estate Named a Top 100 Technology Company by Investment Banking Group, D.A. Davidson

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United® Real Estate (United) announced it has recently been named a Top 100 technology company by banking group, D.A. Davidson. Its annual The Herd highlights 100 of the top private technology companies in the United States. United Real Estate was one of only two real estate brokerages selected for inclusion; this year’s list reflects a diverse group of businesses across cloud, collaboration, fintech, human capital management, infrastructure, sales and marketing, security and vertical software.



According to D.A. Davidson, the Top 100 U.S. companies are from many industries and sectors and range from rising startups to late-stage funded giants who “stand out for their exciting innovation, growth and market positioning. Selection is based upon growth rate, market awareness, scale, capitalization and other proprietary analytics.”

Other notable business services companies who have appeared in The Herd include Coinbase, Squarespace, ZipRecruiter, Asana, Zoominfo and Calendly. This year’s class boasts a median and average post-money valuation of $2.8 billion and $4.8 billion, respectively.

United’s proprietary Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform provides its network with an evergreen product that can be easily adapted, continually enhanced and deployed to fit any scale of operation with no additional capital outlay.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by D.A. Davidson as a Top 100 technology company. Our technology-first strategy and the focused development of our proprietary technology platform has resulted in a highly scalable foundation for us to continue our explosive growth into the future. United’s proprietary Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform was designed around the unique needs of real estate agents. Our core focus is to have a tech-enabled business services model that provides the agent with a simple, unparalleled user experience from start to finish. We ensure the agent has powerful branding, SEO, mobile, leads, marketing, CRM and transaction support throughout the entire lifecycle,” says David Dickey, Chief Technology Officer.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with more than 100 offices and 13,500 agents. The company produced over $13.6 billion in sales volume in 2020.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 17,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. UREG produced $18 billion in sales volume in 2020. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.