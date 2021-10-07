The ChildSmiles Group Enters the Pennsylvania Dental Market with the Acquisition of Smiles 4 Keeps

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ChildSmiles Group (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered the Pennsylvania dental market by acquiring Smiles 4 Keeps. Smiles 4 Keeps has been in operation for over 40 years, providing top-quality pediatric dental care across four practices in the communities of Eastern PA including Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazleton, and Bartonsville. Smiles 4 Keeps was founded by Dr. Ross Wezmar, a pediatric dentist and the current Director of Strategic Partnerships. Dr. Kathy Poepperling continues in her role as a pediatric dentist and the Director of Clinical Affairs. Having the same strong clinical leadership manage the practice allows us to put patients and team members first.



With new backing from ChildSmiles, Smiles 4 Keeps will expand operations and renovate offices. Practices will continue to serve their current patient base and begin providing orthodontic assessment and treatment for families – creating healthy, beautiful smiles for all!

Smiles 4 Keeps will not only open their doors to more patients to receive full-service care, but current employees will benefit from ChildSmiles’ administrative support and executive leadership. As a result, there will be additional avenues for job openings and career growth initiatives.

Together, ChildSmiles and Smiles 4 Keeps believe that dental and orthodontic care are complementary for pediatric patients. This acquisition will create a cohesive, energetic environment, allowing the Company to provide essential healthcare services and ensure that all patients receive the best possible treatment for lifelong smiles.

ChildSmiles continues to mature and cultivate in its existing markets by providing industry-leading service to its patients and is intent on developing a footprint across the Northeast US through accretive acquisitions and organic location expansion. ChildSmiles has plans to open multiple large-footprint pediatric, multi-specialty dental and primary care offices over the next several months.

On the transaction, Dr. Michael Skolnick, CEO of ChildSmiles, remarked: “The moment we were introduced to Smiles 4 Keeps, there was an instant connection. Over the last forty years, Dr. Ross Wezmar has developed an excellent reputation providing high quality oral healthcare to the underserved communities of Northeast Pennsylvania. We are very excited to enter the Pennsylvania market with a likeminded group that has so much potential.”

Dr. Ross Wezmar, founder of Smiles 4 Keeps, remarked: “We are excited to partner with ChildSmiles to professionalize and grow the Smiles 4 Keeps brand. This transaction marks a milestone in our commitment to serving the Pennsylvania market. Through adding orthodontic services and under the leadership of ChildSmiles, we are delighted to be able to serve our customers in new and enhanced ways.”

About ChildSmiles

ChildSmiles is one of the leading healthcare organizations in New Jersey with a heavy focus on pediatric multi-specialty dental services, primary care and family orthodontics. ChildSmiles operates large-footprint dental practices with together over 150 total operatories, a children’s ambulatory dental surgery center, and two primary care pediatric practices in New Jersey and four dental practices in Pennsylvania, altogether employing over 500 employees.

About Smiles 4 Keeps

Dr. Wezmar created the kind of dental practice that he would want his own children to use. Since inception, Dr. Wezmar has grown the business by adding various practices, dentists, and talented staff members. New technologies and treatment options were offered as they became available, and additional offices were opened to serve patients in Luzerne and Monroe counties. Historically operating as Affiliated Pediatric Dentists of NEPA, Smiles 4 Keeps recently refreshed its name and look. One thing that has not changed is the vision guiding their team towards excellent pediatric and family dental care, a compassionate team, and patient advocacy.

Jessica Schirripa

Marketing Director

908 409 3631 ext. 4110

JSchirripa@SmileHealthNow.com