CH GROUP ANNOUNCES AMERICAN FOOTBALL AND SPORTS MEDICINE INITIATIVES IN CELEBRATION OF 91ST SAUDI NATIONAL DAY

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CH Group is pleased to celebrate and honor the 91st anniversary of the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by announcing implementation of various “Initiatives” related to developing and growing American football and sports medicine healthcare in the Kingdom and beyond.

CH Group’s creation of American football Initiatives already under development include broadcasting, apparel, live exhibitions, and programs such as camps and clinics, sports and training facilities, leagues, media programming, cultural and charity events, mutual US/Saudi visits and more. Its sports medicine initiatives include plans for development in Saudi Arabia of the first branded sports medicine hospital available in the Gulf, as well as the provision of temporary sports-related healthcare facilities for global events, such as for American football programming.

CH Group is collaborating on its Initiatives through joint ventures with Sport Zone, a Riyadh-based leader in sports-related activities, as well as the National Football League Alumni Association (“NFLA”), the oldest and most recognizable US-based NGO serving its retired professional football members, their families and children-at-large. Both are partnering with CH Group to (1) grow the game of American Football in Saudi Arabia, and through Saudi Arabia into other Islamic markets throughout the world; and (2) establish world-class/best-in-class sports medicine facilities in Saudi Arabia to serve athletes from all sports and countries, including for specialized care such as for traumatic brain injuries, proactive performance as well as health and wellness.

Commenting on the Initiatives, CH Group Chairman/CEO Elsayed Zayan stated, “Allow me first to share congratulations regarding celebration of the Kingdom’s 91st anniversary from its founding. CH Group is proud to be a partner in Saudi Arabia’s social and economic growth as ‘A Home for Us.’ We are also gratefull for the leadership and guidance of The Custodian of the Two holy Mosques, His Majesty the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”

Chairman Zayan added, “We are glad to be working so closely with NFLA and Sport Zone to implement our various Initiatives and thankful to have the full support of various governmental authorities, ministries, NGO’s and business and religious leaders and influencers, including the Saudi Ministry of Sport, Saudi Ministry of Health and the newly-formed Saudi American Football League.”

“Sport Zone is pleased to work with CH Group on its Initiatives, by leading both the Saudi effort to develop American Football as a local sport for the Kingdom and all other Islamic Markets, as well as enhancing health, fitness, wellness, culture and family engagement, in harmony with Saudi Vision 2030,” noted Hussain Alabdulwahab, Chairman of Sport Zone.

“NFLA is proud to recognize this milestone as part of its collaboration with CH Group. First imagined just a year ago, our Initiatives are now blossoming into the creation of opportunities to engage our members as active participants and ambassadors in the future of American Football as the international game and medium of cultural engagement and exchange”, opined Billy Davis, NFLA President of International Development. “We are also proud of our leadership in the area of healthcare and sports medicine, and glad to share our expertise with our partners.”

This announcement will be followed by a VIP Diplomatic Trip to Saudi Arabia by US participants in the Initiatives. Designed to further advance mutual progress, including by beginning to share with the public more information and engagement, details and itinerary are expected to be forthcoming.

ABOUT CH Group

The CH family of companies and affiliates (“CH Group”) encompass a diversified conglomerate engaged in a variety of multi-national business products, services and solutions. CH Group connects, develops and promotes, from Local to Global™ and throughout the Islamic World, wholesome, healthy and productive Halal lifestyle across all eight economic “Sectors” – food, finance, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tourism, fashion, media/entertainment and healthcare.

CH Group’s current interests include initiatives in sports, entertainment and tourism; government GIGA-Projects; technology solutions; Halal and Kosher certification; supply chain, trade and distribution; healthcare, sports medicine and wellness facilities and spas; refineries, ports, roads and other infrastructure, as well as clean/renewable energy and water solutions; and global business development.

Ultimately, CH Group serves to bridge and integrate Western best practices and cutting edge products and services with Islamic values, vision and long-term perspective, for the benefit of the individual and society, as a global brand leader in business and lifestyle. See also, www.chgroupus.com.

ABOUT NFL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. Part of NFL Alumni’s dual mission is “Caring for Kids”. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 37 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. The other half of NFLA’s mission, “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. Last year, NFLA became the first NGO to certify its business practices as compatible with Halal lifestyle worldwide under Circle H International standards (see www.circlehinternational.org ).

Alumni members are offered a diverse package of wellness, business, career, and legal services to help members and their families be healthy, productive, and connected to one another. To learn more please visit: https://www.nflalumni.org/ .

ABOUT SPORT ZONE

Sport Zone KSA invests in and harnesses international relations in order to contribute to the development of the sports sector, consistent with Saudi vision 2030. To achieve this, the company mixes global experience and expertise with Saudi capabilities, utilizing government support and encouragement.

Sport Zone develops sports-related opportunities based on significance to the individual and community, such as for health, wellness, cultural, social and economic well-being. Its areas of focus include broadcasting, apparel, programming, events/facilities planning and management, sports marketing and investment, VIP hospitality and star management.

The company enjoys numerous strategic partnerships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Health. See also http://sportzoneksa.com/about .