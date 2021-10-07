Burnham Risk and Insurance Solutions LLC Hires Theresa Gala as Vice President of Personal Lines

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theresa Gala, vice president of personal lines, joins Burnham Risk and Insurance Solutions LLC to lead the private client practice.



Gala has 30-plus years of experience in the private risk space—most recently, 16 years as west coast region manager at Risk Strategies. She led a team of client managers that provided insurance guidance to successful families throughout California. Gala brings unparalleled care and thought leadership to educate and empower high net worth clients and further augment Burnham’s private risk team.

“I was drawn to Burnham Risk’s overall approach and commitment to its employees and clients,” says Gala, “I am excited to continue my passion for providing creative solutions in this tumultuous time and giving families peace of mind.”

In Gala’s role, she will lead Burnham Risk’s private client practice to enhance its current infrastructure and develop the team further as she creates new solutions for Burnham’s private risk clients.

Chief Operating Officer Sara Owens says, "Theresa’s strong leadership and expertise creating tailor-made risk management and insurance solutions will enhance our Private Client experience at Burnham. With her proven track record of success, strong carrier partnerships, and client-focused approach, Theresa will no doubt move Burnham Risk’s Private Client to the next level.”

ABOUT BURNHAM RISK AND INSURANCE SOLUTIONS, LLC.

Burnham Risk and Insurance Solutions, LLC offers property and casualty consulting, utilizing a unique approach to develop and negotiate tailored risk management plans that protect you and your business. Our expertise, advanced technology solutions, and the ability to put our clients first differentiate us in the industry. Burnham Risk’s expertise, advanced technology solutions, and client-first approach allow us to provide the best commercial and personal line coverage. For more information, visit www.BurnhamRisk.com.

