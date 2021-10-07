GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR ALERT Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ginkgo Bioworks To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo Bioworks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNA).

On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a report about Ginkgo alleging that it is a "colossal scam." It describes the Company's business model is a "shell game," and that the company is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues. The report also calls the company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 20%, during intraday trading on October 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

