Freedom Consulting Group Raises Capital to Fund Growth and Expansion

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Consulting Group (Freedom), a leading provider of geospatial engineering, software and system engineering, and data analytics services to the intelligence and national security community, has partnered with a consortium of private investors to secure a growth capital investment to support Freedom's continued expansion .

Freedom is also expanding its Board of Directors with the addition of the following Directors:

Ms. Sue Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence and former Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

General Michael Hayden (USAF Ret.), former Director of Central Intelligence, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and former Director of the National Security Agency

Freedom's financial partner is WDG Capital, a group of veteran investors led by Admiral James "Sandy" Winnefeld (USN Ret.), former Vice Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Tom Donohue, Jr, a well known investor from the DC area, who will also join the board of Freedom. The growth capital will be used to add personnel; enhance company operations; and support expansion in existing markets and growth into new markets. With additional financial resources, the company will also explore selected acquisitions to expand capabilities and customer segments. The additions to the Board of Directors will provide national security expertise and strategic insights to support the planned growth.

"By aligning ourselves with this all-star cast, Freedom has taken a radically different path than most similarly sized companies," said Dana Gift, Freedom CEO and Founder. "We are now positioned for significant growth as we continue to serve our existing national security clients and introduce the Freedom brand to new customers and markets."

"Freedom has demonstrated time and again that when you combine an incredibly skilled team with important national security challenges, we all benefit," said new Director, Sue Gordon. "I believe in Freedom, and I'm delighted to join such esteemed colleagues on this board."

##

About Freedom

Freedom Consulting Group (Freedom) is a geospatial engineering, software and system engineering, and data analytics firm serving the Intelligence Community. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Freedom has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by The Baltimore Sun for five consecutive years. For more information about Freedom Consulting Group, visit https://freedomconsultinggroup.com.

National Security Capital Advisors (www.nscapitaladvisors.com) served as the financial advisor for Freedom.

Contact:

Dana Gift, Chief Executive Officer

Freedom Consulting Group

410.290-9035

drgift@choosefreedomit.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.