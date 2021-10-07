Moore Kuehn Encourages EBMT, ESBK, BCML, and MCAD Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp has agreed to merge with First Community Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction, First Community Bancorp shareholders will receive 7.7492 shares of Eagle Bancorp and $276.32 in cash per share.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ CM: ESBK)

Elmira has agreed to merge with Community Bank System. Under the proposed transaction, Elmira shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Elmira’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

BayCom Corp. (NASDAQ CM: BCML)

BayCom has agreed to merge with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction, Pacific Enterprise Bancorp shareholders will receive .0292 shares of BayCom.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MCAD)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Better Therapeutics’ acquisition of Mountain Crest, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the Merger Agreement, Mountain Crest has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Better Therapeutics in exchange for 15,000,000 shares of Mountain Crest common stock.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245