Check Capital Management Placed on CNBC, Barron’s Lists of Top U.S. Financial Advisors for 3rd Consecutive Year

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Capital Management, an independent investment manager with more than $1.6 billion in assets under management, has been honored by national business media outlets CNBC and Barron’s for the company’s exemplary advisory services.



CNBC’s inclusion of Check Capital in its annual FA 100 rankings as the nation’s 4th best firm marks Check Capital’s third straight year on the prestigious list, which is based on a proprietary methodology – applied to data from thousands of advisory firms – that was developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. (View the methodology here.)

It follows the Barron’s announcement in September that Check Capital president and founder Steven Check was ranked No. 51 on the news organization’s Top 100 Independent Advisors list – an honor bestowed upon Check for the fourth consecutive year. Only one other financial advisor and his respective firm were ranked on both the CNBC and Barron’s lists this year.

“It’s nice to be recognized consistently by both of these respected news organizations,” said Check, who started the firm in 1987. “We feel it reflects our steadfast commitment to serving investors and helping them grow their wealth over the long term.”

“We don’t see ourselves as traders of stocks but, rather, part-owners of select businesses in which we invest our clients’ money,” said Chris Ballard, managing director of Check Capital. “The mainstream recognition of our firm is an extension of the credit given to our process.”

“It’s a philosophy that has served us well for 35 years,” added Check. “No matter how much the economy fluctuates or markets shift, our approach should continue to generate strong growth of long-term client wealth. It’s an approach proven not just by us, but by famous practitioners before us.”

About Check Capital Management

Founded in 1987 by Steven Check, Check Capital Management is an award-winning asset management firm based in Costa Mesa, Calif., that serves clients throughout the U.S. It has helped individual and institutional investors protect and grow their assets, currently totaling $1.6 billion.

Never forgetting that the firm handles other people’s money – as well as some of its own – Check Capital has a culture of avoiding losses. Its investment philosophy therefore centers around the acquisition of stocks of exceptional businesses run by first-class management teams when those firms are selling at bargain prices. Check Capital takes a commonsense approach to investing in well-managed companies with sound fundamentals.

For more information, visit: www.CheckCapital.com.