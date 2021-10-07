Mpowered Health launches healthcare's next-generation 'digital front door' with industry's first FHIR®-compliant member portal

The consumer-driven healthcare company's member portal enables payers and providers to deliver superior member experience with FHIR®-compliant technology and advanced consent management

| Source: Mpowered Health Mpowered Health

Los Altos, UNITED STATES

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mpowered Health, a consumer-driven healthcare technology company, launched the industry's first FHIR®-compliant member/patient portal for payers and providers. The company's 'plug and play' portal is available on the web and mobile and helps increase consumer engagement by delivering a highly personalized, self-service-enabled experience.

Mpowered Health's member portal, the industry's first FHIR-complaint portal, enables payers and providers to deliver 24/7 on-demand access to health information for their members, be it medical, financial, care or other information. The portal's granular member / patient consent capabilities enables payers and providers to streamline engagement activities related to care plans, treatments & visits, sharing records, advance directives, member or patient onboarding, billing and other activities.

The highly configurable portal is already integrated with Mpowered Health's CMS 9115F compliance solution to deliver 100% compliance with CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Rule. The portal can also be easily synced with the company's proprietary CMS Interoperability and compliance platform. The FHIR-compliant portal supports all key elements for CMS 9115-F mandate, including USCDI data elements as defined in Patient Access APIs and Pharmacy & Provider details coming from Provider Directory APIs.

The portal is also integrated with Mpowered Health's consumer platform that is already being used by people to consolidate their records from Medicare & leading health systems in the country and access services such as second opinions. 

"We as an industry have long acknowledged the need for a robust digital front door for payers & providers to streamline communications with their consumers. However, what is also much needed is the ability for these digital front doors to communicate with the consumer's digital front door - whatever that may be," says Nandini Devi, Founder & CEO, Mpowered Health. "Mpowered Health's member portal achieves exactly that with the FHIR-compliant, consent-enabled capabilities." Prior to founding Mpowered Health, Nandini co-founded ZeOmega and helped scale it into one of the largest population health management solutions companies in the industry.

Nandini founded Mpowered Health in February 2019 as a bold move intended to give consumers a voice, the transparency, the choice, the access and the convenience they need to manage their own and their family's healthcare.

About Mpowered Health

Mpowered Health is a consumer-driven healthcare technology company committed to creating a better healthcare experience for consumers and enterprises. The California-based company empowers consumers to take charge of their healthcare by providing mobile-led solutions that improve transparency, choice, access and convenience. The company, in recognizing that consumer empowerment cannot be a zero-sum game, provides enterprise solutions in compliance, consumer acquisition & engagement to enable healthcare organizations to serve their consumers more effectively.

For more information, visit www.mpoweredhealth.com

Media Contact: press@mpoweredhealth.com

Related Images






Image 1: Mpowered Health Member Portal


The Next Generation Digital Front Door for Payers and Providers



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Mpowered Health Member Portal

Tags

Healthcare Healthcare technology HealthTech HIT Member Engagement Member Portal Payer Provider US Healthcare Value based Care