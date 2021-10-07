Corvus Gold Reports 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) – (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM was held on October 6, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 75,283,852 common shares, representing 59.29% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date of the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The following individuals were elected, by ballot, as directors of the Company: Steven Aaker, Anton Drescher, Ronald Largent, Rowland Perkins, Edward Yarrow, Peggy Wu and the Company’s CEO & President, Jeffrey Pontius.



The detailed results of voting by ballot in respect of the election of directors were as follows:





Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Steven Aaker 66,677,798 (99.17%) 559,734 (0.83%) Anton Drescher 62,950,734 (93.62%) 4,286,798 (6.38%) Ronald Largent 66,693,472 (99.19%) 544,060 (0.81%) Rowland Perkins 66,405,678 (98.76%) 831,854 (1.24%) Jeffrey Pontius 66,460,581 (98.84%) 776,951 (1.16%) Edward Yarrow 66,410,043 (98.77%) 827,389 (1.23%) Peggy Wu 66,760,113 (99.29%) 477,419 (0.71%)

Note: Routine US broker-vote shares voted without beneficial owner instructions are only eligible to vote for the appointment of auditors. Accordingly, 8,046,320 common shares were represented by proxy, but not voted.

By a resolution unanimously passed, Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as the auditors for the Company for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 and, in accordance with the Articles of the Company, the directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration.

The shareholders also unanimously approved, on an advisory basis, the Company’s approach to compensation of its named executive officers. The majority of shareholders voted to approve, on an advisory basis, conducting an advisory vote on executive compensation every year.

The detailed “Report of Voting Results” on all resolutions for the Company’s AGM is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR, on the Company’s website, in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission available under the Company’s profile on EDGAR or upon request by contacting the Company’s Corporate Secretary at (604) 638-3246.

