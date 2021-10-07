Financial Inclusion to Be Highlighted at Executive Payments Summit

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePayResources™ has announced that the closing keynote speaker for its Executive Payments Summit on Nov. 4, 2021, will be Marisa Walster, VP of Financial Services Solutions at Financial Health Network, an organization uniting industries, business leaders, policymakers, innovators, and visionaries in a shared mission to improve financial health for all. Melissa brings 15 years of experience in corporate strategy, innovation, product management, and consumer insight.

"With two-thirds of people living in America not financially healthy, supporting customers with financial health solutions that drive inclusion and positive outcomes is critical," said Walster. "Discussion around building a financial health strategy that drives success is important for consumers but also your business by improving loyalty, satisfaction, and cross-sell."

"ePay is delighted to partner with Financial Health Network to shed light on the important topic of Financial Inclusion," said Laura Steele, President & CEO of ePayResources. "The ability to send and receive payments is a critical first step, and we are eager to share collaborative strategies that financial institutions can employ."

The Executive Payments Summit, held in person in Dallas, TX, and presented virtually via livestream, is a fast-paced program specifically for executives and senior payments professionals to provide insights into the challenges they face to remain competitive and compliant with current and future priorities in the payments industry. It is specifically formatted to facilitate a strategic understanding of payments industry developments. Event sponsors are The Clearing House, USIO, Affirmative Technologies, ePayAdvisors, Solutions by Text, and Digital Transactions.

In addition to financial inclusion, other topics covered at the conference will include cybersecurity, digital currency, and the challenges of legacy systems. The opening keynote speaker is Lee Wetherington, Senior Director of Strategy, Jack Henry & Associates, who will address payments industry trends in 2021 and beyond. More information and registration can be found at executivepaymentssummit.org.

About ePayResources: ePayResources has been empowering financial institutions and businesses to be informed, compliant, and competitive in payments for almost 50 years. As an innovative Payments Association and a founding sponsor of the Center for Payments, we provide emerging and legacy payments expertise, professional development, and industry leadership through education, publications, compliance support, risk management, and advocacy. Our staff of nationally accredited payments and risk professionals provides situational analysis and response guidance on our Payments Answerline™ and keeps you informed of industry developments that impact operational processing, fraud detection, and your bottom line. Our subsidiary, ePayAdvisors, provides payments audits and risk assessments and customized payments strategy consulting. Visit epayresources.org and follow us on Twitter (@ePayResources_), LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

