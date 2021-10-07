Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Appointment of Meghan Miller to Chief Operating Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, is pleased to announce the promotion of Meghan Miller to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Chalice Brands, effective immediately.



As Chief Operating Officer, Meghan Miller acts as a bridge between the Company’s seasoned farmers and business community. Her work with Chalice Brands highlights Miller’s passion for conscious collaboration and positions her to help both sectors seamlessly navigate the industry’s evolution together.

Miller has oversight in every step of the seed-to-sale process with Chalice Brands’ vertically integrated cultivation operation, which operates 16 retail locations in Oregon. From the beginning stages of cultivation, Miller helps nurture the budding plants in the Company’s greenhouse grow, located at Bald Peak, the highest point in the Chehalem Mountains; then ensures manufacturing best practices and collaborates with farmers. Her expertise has elevated Chalice’s breeding facility with unmatched legacy through its state-of-the-art proprietary genetics program.

“Meghan Miller has been instrumental over the past year in balancing the science and art of running a disciplined cannabis business,” said Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are excited for Meghan’s seamless transition into the role of COO which will ensure we are well positioned and prepared for Chalice’s short- and long-term growth and expansion. Her appointment will drive even closer alignment between our sales and production, to ensure we always have the right product at the right time for our retail and wholesale teams, better leveraging the many growth opportunities we will be closing in the coming year.”

Familiar with the small-scale cannabis farming community, Miller became Chief Cultivation and Cannabis Community Officer in February 2021 after observing the need for a moderator between farmers and the industry’s increasingly corporate environment. A natural connector, Miller excels in working with clients across all cannabis markets. Miller’s approach enabled her to establish a global network from the fields of science, genomics, cultivation R&D, distribution and licensing, encompassing the entire supply chain. She has been crucial in co-creating success with some of the most respected cultivation facilities and cannabis brands in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Jamaica, and Columbia. Prior to her work with Chalice Brands beginning in 2019, Miller honed her cannabis expertise by serving in a variety of influential positions within the cannabis market, including being a DEM Certified Educator and founder of Benevolent Roots Consulting.

“It is an honor to serve the thriving cannabis community, and Chalice Brands, in my role as COO. My passion has always been and will continue to be to drive profit while keeping the plant, planet and people at the forefront of our company,” said Miller. “We understand the value of conscious collaboration between our company and the small farmers and businesses that have dedicated their lives to bringing amazing products to the market. I look forward to continuing to foster these relationships to best serve the community and provide excellent customer service and amazing products.”

About Chalice Brands Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with twelve dispensaries owned and four dispensaries under management in Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth & Root and has operations in Oregon and California.

Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com for regular updates.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future business operations, including the proceeds from the Offering, the use of the proceeds from the offering, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.