Internet City, Dubai, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFETREES, a decentralised eco-friendly project that allows holders to earn passive rewards while helping the environment, will soon launch TreesApp in the coming weeks.

SAFETREES are currently operating in the Binance Smart Chain, and their main product is the tree data collector, the TreesApp. Everyone who uses TreesApp will be making a meaningful impact as the world deals with the need for reforestation as one way to combat climate change and continuous carbon offset.



SAFETREES Soon to Launch A Disruptive Tree Verification Tool Experiencing Explosive Growth Amid the Release of TreesApp

At present, the environmental balance has been destroyed by deforestation. On top of that, the financial benefits for growing trees are low. There is no reliable technology that helps validate tree planting activities. TreesApp is crucial in alleviating the reservations of donors in supporting tree planting and other environmental projects.

The TreesApp will allow users to gather real information about a newly planted or fully grown tree. Each tree monitored by TreesApp is a real planted tree with its own story, image, unique ID, geo-location and the amount of CO2 sequestered by each tree. Basically, the mobile app is a free, modern solution that will highly assist tree growers in monitoring, authenticating, as well as validating the growth status of a tree.

The said app, TreesApp, aims to revive the community’s drive to plant and tend trees, wherein it can finally get compensated financially for the captured carbon dioxide by their trees. A more sustainable value and future are created through the app.

Every local tree grower, environmental institution, and the individual who loves the environment can benefit greatly from utilising this app in their advocacy to curb carbon emissions and save the planet. Not only does one earn passive rewards and support environment-focused drives, but it also positively impacts the next generations to come.

Even a businessman can integrate this app into their business and reap carbon credit in easy and simple steps. TreesApp has a friendly user interface wherein one can immediately receive a tree verification status, authenticate tree planting, as well as keep track of one’s impact in the long run.

ABOUT SAFETREES

SAFETREES is a project that is driven by the community 100%. It is designed and co-founded by a team with a solid academic background in Agricultural Science and Computer Science with a degree in MSc and PhD. These dedicated individuals have prior involvement in various projects and blockchain technology, maximizing the project’s success rate with their extensive knowledge as crypto enthusiasts, developers, as well as environmentalists. Despite the desire for anonymity by some members, the team is conversant in creating blockchain projects.

For more information about how you can help combat climate change, visit https://safetrees.space/, Twitter, or other SAFETREES’ social media platforms.

Media Details:

Project: SAFETREES

Email: info@safetrees.space

Website: https://safetrees.space







