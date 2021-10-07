SRW Laboratories sells out in China launch weekend with sales of $9.4M+

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotech health company SRW Laboratories' launch in China was welcomed with an impressive sales result, achieving online sales of over $4million+ NZD (20million RMB) within 10 minutes of launch. With support from local distribution partners, their entire first shipment sold out before the weekend was through, achieving sales worth $9.4million NZD (42.8million RMB).



The launch of SRW had been well publicised in the week prior to launch, with a large pre-launch event in Hangzhou. Attended by over 1,000 guests including media, doctors and health professionals, the event’s live stream peaked at over 220,000 viewers.

“We are incredibly happy with the results,” said Greg Macpherson, Biotechnologist and Founder of SRW Laboratories. “Our team has done an amazing job in communicating what is essentially a new approach to healthcare, focussed on the Nine Hallmarks of Aging. A reflection on our approach, understanding the global demand, and the hard work from our wider team and partners preparing for this launch.”

SRW introduced their Cellular System range with a soft launch to New Zealand and the USA in June. Early sales in these markets were encouraging and they hope to achieve success that matches their success in Asia, which has now demonstrated a strong appetite, exceeding expectations.

There is no direct translation for the word ‘wellness’ in Chinese. Instead, the population separates the concept into physical, mental and spiritual well-being. All three are high priorities for Chinese consumers. SRW aimed to embody this with a holistic approach to aging which includes a focus on helping customers achieve wellness through movement, nutrition, mental stimulation, social enrichment, and improvements to lifestyle.

“The sophisticated Chinese consumer is seeking ways to stay healthy for longer and invest in their health,” says Founder, Greg Macpherson. “This is part of a worldwide trend, which is driving interest in the SRW brand globally. We are in discussions with potential distribution partners in the EU and US, as we evaluate the best route to growth in these key regions.”

Products launched include Cel¹ Stability, Cel² Nourishment and Cel³ Renewal, formulated to support cellular health. The range features extensively researched ingredients, backed by world leading scientists, which has proven to resonate well within the Asia market.

