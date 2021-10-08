Orocobre Limited September Quarterly Report Briefing

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the September Quarterly Production Report on Friday 22 October 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10am AEST (Brisbane), 11am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.



An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985

M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter