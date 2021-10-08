Brasada Estates Has Been Honored as a Finalist in 11 Categories for the 2021 SoCal MAME Awards

SAN DIMAS, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finalists have been announced for the 2021 SoCal MAME (Major Achievement in Marketing Excellence) Awards, to be held this Saturday, October 9th at the brand new Westin Resort of Anaheim. Presented by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and Building Industry Association of Southern California, these awards encompass all facets of sales, marketing, merchandising and design in Southern California home building. Brasada Estates is a finalist in 11 categories.



“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a finalist amongst the hundreds of incredible new home communities and talented design in Southern California,” said Frederick Wang, Vice President of Grandway Residential, homebuilder of Brasada Estates. “Grandway Residential is driven by a passion to bring every homeowner the perfect home and we are grateful for the collaborative commitment to excellence by all our team members and marketing professionals who helped bring our vision of Brasada Estates to fruition.”

The community design at Brasada Estates carefully interweaves each home into the natural landscape, preserving and highlighting the native Southern California flora while successfully navigating the challenges presented by the hillside location. Thoughtful development and protection of the natural landscape was held critically important for the health of the environment and its future residents so that both may flourish for many years to come.

The 11 finalist categories include:

*Best Brochure

*Best Special Promotion

*Best Overall Advertising Campaign

*Best Sales Office

*Best Interior Merchandising - 4

*Best Architectural Design - 2

*Best Architectural Design - 4

*Best Architectural Series

*Home of the Year - 2

*Home of the Year - 4

*Community of the Year – Detached

Consultants involved in this exciting project include architect Danielian Associates, interior designer Ryan Young Interiors and ad agency Kovach Marketing.

“Three of the judges for the competition were building industry professionals from across the country who volunteered their time to serve on the judging panel for the competition with nearly 300 excellent submittals,” said Lisa Parrish of TeamPMP, Producer of the award show. “These judges were truly impressed with the people, places and new home communities of Southern California.”

“We are excited to attend the SoCal MAME Awards this Saturday, October 9th, hosted by Sam Rubin & Jessica Holmes of KTLA Morning News,” added Wang. “Be sure to come take a tour of this special community in person to truly experience its artistic grandeur.”

Visit to tour the Welcome Center and stunning Model Homes at Brasada Estates’, with gated privacy, luxury residences set on awe-inspiring home sites, and panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains and city lights, located at 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas, CA 91733. Presenting the best of modern floor plans, one- and two-story home designs offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4 to 6.5 bathrooms, 3-car garages and approximately 4,476 to 6,261 interior square feet. Prices start at $2.6 million.

Sign up on the interest list at Brasada Estates or for more information, call (833) BRASADA, email info@brasadaestates.com, and follow on Facebook and Instagram @brasadaestates. Broker cooperation is available.

Grandway Residential is the development division of Grandway Group, founded on a two-generation legacy of unmatched quality, impeccable service, and true integrity in homebuilding. The company is renowned for its prestigious fine homes, which can be found all across southern California. A commitment to quality homebuilding craftsmanship naturally carries over to the company’s new home communities, where a highly esteemed team is integrally involved in every detail meticulously curated for each homeowner.

Contact:

Connie Chung

Grandway Residential

connie.chung@grandway.com

626-357-1200

