CapStar Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release after the market closes on October 21, 2021.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 22, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 2255846

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Denis Duncan, (615) 732-7492

ir@capstarbank.com



