Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): 1 YEAR CONTRACT FOR FULMAR EXPLORER SIGNED

SeaBird Exploration is pleased to announce that it has entered into a firm duration 1 year contract for the Fulmar Explorer with a repeat customer. The contract will commence in November 2021. This contract replaces the letter of intent that was announced on 08 July 2021.



“The Fulmar Explorer is in the final stage of outfitting to a high-end OBN source vessel for the future, with capability for nine gun strings, high volume triple source, and redundancy. Securing a contract with one year’s duration in the OBN segment marks a positive shift for SeaBird, with an improved back-log and visibility for 2022”, comments CEO Gunnar Jansen.

The Fulmar Explorer will start mobilizing for the contract already next week.





