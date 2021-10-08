Ultimovacs ASA announces Two Key Appointments to the Management Team as the Operations Advances

Oslo, October 8, 2021: Ultimovacs ASA today announced two senior appointments to its management team: Orla Mc Callion as Head of Regulatory Affairs & QA and Anne Worsøe as Head of Investor Relations & Communication, both effective October 1, 2021.





As Head of Regulatory Affairs & QA, Orla Mc Callion will manage the strategic planning and implementation of regulatory procedures across all Ultimovacs’ development products. Orla brings a wealth of industry knowledge with more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and is an accomplished scientist and leader within regulatory and clinical development. Orla has regularly interacted with EMA, FDA and other national Regulatory Authorities for scientific advice procedures, submissions for serious conditions, orphan designations and pediatric-related activities and to secure clinical trial approvals. Previously, Orla was Director of Regulatory Affairs at OxThera AB. Orla holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacy from Queen’s University in Belfast.

Orla commented: “I am delighted to join the Ultimovacs team at this exciting time and hope to support the company’s growth as an innovative and leading oncology company.”



As Head of Investor Relations & Communication Anne Worsøe will oversee the communication between Ultimovacs’ management, investors and the broader public. With 20 years of experience within the investment industry, she has extensive knowledge in strategy and business development, internationalization, PR, branding & communication. Anne was the first CEO of the Norwegian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association and Venture Partner at Antler, a global venture capital firm. She spent four years in the USA as Director of Innovation Norway in San Francisco. Anne has served on the Boards of several early-stage companies, venture capital funds, private and public limited companies, and served as an expert jury member at the European Commission’s EIC Accelerator program. Anne holds a Master of Business and Economics from Norwegian Business School.



Anne commented: "I am honored to join Ultimovacs and to work with an extraordinary team of visionary scientists and industry leaders, making a real impact for cancer patients. I am genuinely enthusiastic about the journey ahead for the company. "

“Ultimovacs can attract highly talented people across many disciplines and geographies, and we are very excited to welcome Orla and Anne to our team. Both bring substantial expertise to Ultimovacs at a time when the company is being increasingly recognized as a global leader in therapeutic cancer vaccines,” says CEO Carlos de Sousa.

About Ultimovacs:

Ultimovacs’ mission is to and extend and improve the life of patients by enabling the immune system to fight cancer. The Company is developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in over 80% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types in combination with other immunotherapies. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

