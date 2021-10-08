Perfusion Systems Market Report [2021-2028] | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global perfusion systems market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising number of organ transplantation during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Perfusion Systems Market, 2021-2028.” The rising prevalence of organ transplant patients, geriatric population, chronic diseases, automation, lifestyle disorders, healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives are some of the major driving factors.

For instance, according to Organ Donation and Transplantation, 36500 transplants were performed in the U.S. alone, and 121,678 transplantation procedures were planned, out of which 100,791 were kidney transplants in 2018.





COVID-19 Impact-

Negative Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Treatment

The COVID-19 epidemic has redirected financial resources from healthcare services for perfusion systems around the world. COVID-19 also causes organ malfunction, which makes it challenging to arrange a transplant. The outbreak of COVID-19 in most countries around the world has been altered to accommodate the situation and reduce patients' exposure to the virus for perfusion systems.

Segments-

By technique, the market is segmented into hypothermic, and normothermic. On the basis of organs, the market is segregated into lungs, heart, and others. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into cardiopulmonary perfusion systems includes oxygenation systems, heart-lung machines, cooling and heating devices, blood parameter monitoring system, centrifugal blood pump systems, and others, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, isolated organ perfusion systems, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgicalcenterss, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





What does the Report Offer?

The report for particle therapy also includes a comprehensive analysis of developing trends and new innovative solutions. The report covers the comprehensive methodological approach, which includes primary interviews and secondary research.

Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases to Stimulate Growth

The global perfusion systems market growth is expected to grow due to the rising R&D during the projected period. The increasing need for organ transplants as a result of the increasing frequency of chronic diseases is a major driver driving market expansion. Furthermore, an increase in the incidence of organ failures is increasing the needs for cost-effective methods. The potential for transplantation of other organs, such as the liver, is now being investigated. It helps drain proteins, poisons, and cytokines from the liver by providing a constant supply of antioxidant properties and metabolic substrates. This reduces the damage caused by reperfusion in a statically stored liver.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global perfusion systems market share during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing number of organ donors, healthcare expenditure, and advantageous healthcare policies driving the region's market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the demand for organ donation, governments in both rich and developing countries are encouraging people to donate organs to help with transplant surgery.





Key Players Focus on Partnership to Strengthen their Market Position

The market is competitive, with leading competitors investing in ongoing product development and collaboration partnerships. The growing number of system distributors and dealers is projected to increase industry competition in the coming years for perfusion systems.

Industry Development-

May 2019: Terumo Cardiovascular Group teamed up with Talis Clinical to launch ACG-Perfusion and ACG- RemoteView systems in North America.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Perfusion Systems:

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Organ Assist Products B.V.

Accuracy Incorporated

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Shimadzu Corporation

Samsung Medison CO.

Hitachi Ltd.

XVIVO Perfusion AB





Global Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation :

By Technique

Hypothermic

Normothermic

By Organ

Heart

Lung

Others

By Product

Cardiopulmonary Perfusion System

Oxygenation Systems

Heart-lung Machines

Cooling and Heating Devices

Blood Parameter Monitoring Systems

Centrifugal Blood Pump Systems

Others

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

Isolated Organ Perfusion Systems

Others

By End-user

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





