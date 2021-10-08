New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shale Shakers Market, By Product Type, By Motion Type By Installation \, By Drive System, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173584/?utm_source=GNW





Global Shale Shakers Market, By Product Type (Mini, Single Deck, Double Deck, Triple Deck), By Motion Type (Linear motion, Balanced elliptical motion, Circular motion) By Installation (Newly Installed, Retrofitted)\, By Drive System (Electrically Driven, Belt Driven), By Application (Coal Cleaning, Mining, Oil and Gas Drilling, Chemical and Petrochemical, Plastics &Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global shale shakers market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.Shale shaker is a crucial waste handling equipment.



It is a vital tool in a solid control system in which the large solid fragments are extracted from drilling fluid in a drilling rig.The high demand from the petrochemical, plastics, chemicals, mining industries and the benefits of using shale shakers is the major driver of the global shale shakers market growth in the next five years.



The shale shakers are an economical tool to lower the costs relating to the drilling fluids and thereby are in high demand in the end-user industries.The growing population around the globe is creating the need for more energy production.



The surge in the number of drilling and manufacturing activities in the oil & gas industry is contributing significantly to the global shale shakers market growth. Shale shakers handle the solid control systems and are extensively used in the oil and gas industry to clean the drilling fluid in an economical way. These remove the drilling liquid from the large solid waste practice so that it can be reused and recycled efficiently. Shale shakers are highly efficient and exhibit high-performance capability in separating the solid waste from the drilling liquid thereby is in high demand across various industry verticals. The growing number of infrastructural development projects create huge energy requirements which in turn is influencing the growth of the shale shakers market.

Global shale shakers market is segmented into product type, motion type, installation, drive system, application, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, North America followed closely by the Asia-pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The presence of the key players in these regions and the growing number of exploring activities for shale gas, methane, and coal beds is expected to drive the growth of the shale shakers market in the next five years. The major players operating in the global shale shakers market are Del Corporation, Derrick Corporation, GN Solids Control, Halliburton Company, KEMTRON Technologies, Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Petropath Fluids (India) Pvt. Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Shan Dong LanDa Petroleum Equipment LLC, Weatherford International plc, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Report Scope:



In this report, global shale shakers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Shale Shakers Market, By Product Type:

o Mini

o Single Deck

o Double Deck

o Triple Deck

• Global Shale Shakers Market, By Motion Type:

o Linear motion

o Balanced elliptical motion

o Circular motion

• Global Shale Shakers Market, By Installation:

o Newly Installed

o Retrofitted

• Global Shale Shakers Market, By Drive System:

o Electrically Driven

o Belt Driven

• Global Shale Shakers Market, By Application:

o Coal Cleaning

o Mining

o Oil and Gas Drilling

o Chemical and Petrochemical

o Plastics

o Others

• Global Shale Shakers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global shale shakers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

