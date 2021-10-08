FLSmidth secures large equipment order from Polyus

FLSmidth has received an order to supply a large package of process equipment for the construction of a new concentrator as part of an expansion of a major Polyus gold mine. The order, which is valued at approximately DKK 350 million, was booked in Q4 2021 and has already become effective.

FLSmidth will supply a range of key mineral processing equipment for the new concentrator, which will deliver a total capacity increase of 8 million tonnes per year. The order comprises solutions across the entire process flowsheet, including a ball mill, flotation technology, thickening, gravity gold concentrators, CIL (carbon-in-leach) circuit, acid wash and detox, screens, pumps and cyclones. A digital automation package is also included. FLSmidth Moscow will provide site services as part of the agreement.

“We are delighted to receive this order for gold processing equipment from a prominent miner. It shows our strength in delivering key, state-of-the-art technologies across the gold flowsheet,” comments Mikko Keto, Mining President at FLSmidth. “This is the latest in a series of successful collaborations between FLSmidth and Polyus – and there is no bigger compliment than a returning customer. This order is a clear indication of the customer’s satisfaction with FLSmidth’s partnership and equipment performance and our dedication to delivering the highest productivity.”

Equipment delivery is expected to be complete in 2023.





