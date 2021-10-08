Sydney, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Lebanon-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

This has meant that internet services to areas of the country are cut on a regular basis, frustrating all those who depend on stable connectivity, and stalling business growth.



Adding to the difficulties are the combined stresses of the pandemic and the political crisis. A caretaker cabinet in September 2021 made way for a new government though there is little confidence on the ground that sectarian-based political horse-trading will give way to responsible governing to improve the lot of the stressed populace.



BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure.



Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.



On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. In contrast, there may be rising demand for reliable high-speed services from households, education institutions and healthcare services including tele-health. It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops.



Key Developments:



Tawasul Telecom adds a PoP in Lebanon as part of a wider program to extend its regional network infrastructure;

Limited 5G services are launched;

Ministry of Telecommunications takes over management of the MNOs Alfa and Touch Lebanon;

Telecoms progress in Lebanon steered by the government’s 2020 Telecom Vision project;

Report update includes Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.