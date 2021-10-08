29 Major Recording Artists Come Together to Raise Money for the Children of St. Jude Impacted by Covid

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grammy-winner Skip Martin is leading a dynamic and heartfelt crusade, with 29 major recording artists that have joined together, to aid the children of St. Jude and their families that have been directly affected by COVID-19. Skip Martin (from Kool & the Gang and the Dazz Band) has brought some of music's great icons to this project. Combining the legends from R&B, country, rock and gospel, bringing an earth-moving sound, to this timely rendition of Curtis Mayfield's "People Get Ready". Together, these Artists brought compassion to the studio to record this iconic song from Mayfield. Martin is hoping to show support by releasing this song in order to raise money for St. Jude and to create change during civil unrest and COVID.

This song has previously been covered by Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin and Bob Dylan. In the spirit of collaboration, like "We Are The World", Skip asked 28 of his musician friends to be a part of this timeless project -- friends like Stevie Wonder, Taylor Dayne, Neal McCoy, Ray Parker Jr., John Elefante, Kevin Chalfant, Doug E Fresh, Robert Kool Bell, Pastor John P Kee and more. Martin states that "This is the most profound project of my life, because it's not about me, it's about us!" Thus, he chose to direct a portion of all proceeds to St. Jude to aid the children. Artists were on board during quarantine to make this song a light at the end of the tunnel during a dark time for so many. This single can be downloaded on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music (People Get Ready/Skip Martin) Apple Music and other music outlets.

Please join us and get on board this train for change.

For interviews contact:

Pulse Media International

Publicist: Colleen Cole-Velasquez

310-739-8338 /Colleen@pulsemediainternational.com

