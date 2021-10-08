Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market to Witness 17.5 % CAGR Through 2026

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Analysis, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The emergence of Electric Vehicles (EVs) & Hybrids has led to a profound shift in the automotive industry globally. With more power and improved battery ranges & charging speeds in EVs, standard fluids no longer can maintain their heat resistance, robustness, safety, & cooling capacity effectively.



Like other vehicles, EVs also require lubricants that can meet the specific requirements of their powertrains. Hence, the leading companies in the industry are striving to engineer EV-only fluids & lubricants with dielectric characteristics, material protection & thermal properties, and standard lubrication.



The Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market is anticipated to grow at around 17.5% CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26. The market growth primarily attributes to the rising inclination of consumers toward EVs as they are eco-friendly, sustainable, & help curb CO2 emissions, coupled with the burgeoning need for durable fluids for EVs and the introduction of various types of coolants & lubricants.



The rising government initiatives to provide subsidies for Passenger EVs in countries, including Canada, China, & Japan, the rapidly increasing penetration of EVs into the automotive industry, overall growing sales volume, especially the battery-based ones, and bolstering investment in EV charging solutions are the most prominent factors projected to create the fastest demand for fluids & lubricants among Passenger EVs.



Burgeoning sales of BEVs, the presence of leading OEMs, and various initiatives by the government to increase the number of BEVs are the prime factors to lead the segment to dominate the market and surge the production & sales fluid & lubricants for BEVs in the coming years.



BEVs do not have an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), i.e., they are pollution-free & have less vehicle noise, and involve low running costs. Hence, their demand has been substantial so far, and the same trend is likely to be followed in the coming years, which, in turn, would further add to the market size.



On the other hand, PHEVs are expected to witness the highest growth rate during 2021-26 due to the growing requirements for low emission vehicles, increased investments in PHEV production by EV manufacturers entwined with various initiatives by governments across the emerging & developed economies to promote using Plug-in HEVs.



The high prices of EVs & their fluids, coupled with various issues regarding the feasibility of developing immersion cooling batteries for efficient thermal management, might restrain the market from growing during 2021-26.



Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

What are the key overall statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market?

What is the region-wise market size, growth drivers, and challenges?

What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market?

Who are the key competitors or market players, and how do they perform in the Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from the surveys conducted during the Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market study?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Preface



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

5. North America Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



6. South America Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



7. Europe Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



8. Middle East & Africa Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



9. Asia-Pacific Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



10. Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Pricing Analysis



11. Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Regulations, Policies



12. Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Porters Five Forces Analysis



13. Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Trends & Insights



14. Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Dynamics



15. Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market Hotspot & Opportunities



16. Global Fluid and Lubricants for Electric Vehicle Market, Competition Outlook



Companies Mentioned

3M

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Valvoline Inc.

Afton Chemicals

Dober

Infineum International Limited

Kluber Lubrication

M&I Materials Limited

Motul

FUCHS

Engineered Fluids

PolySi Technologies Inc.

Lubrizol

Castrol

Panolin International Inc.

Petronas

Royal Dutch Shell

Total Lubricants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usuh7w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.