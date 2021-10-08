Tap Issue ISIN NO0011087595

Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 21/27 ADJ C, ISIN NO0011087595, amount NOK 200.000.000,-. New outstanding amount NOK 600.000.000,-.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
| Source: Sbanken ASA Sbanken ASA
Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY
Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 21/27 ADJ C, ISIN NO0011087595, amount NOK 200.000.000,-. New outstanding amount NOK 600.000.000,-.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act