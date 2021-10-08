Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report 2021, Featuring Autodesk, Inc., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., AECOM, Bentley Systems, Inc. and Asite Solutions Ltd

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Solution for Industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure, Residential and Institutional: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Building Information Modeling market accounted for USD 5.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 22.87 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 19.7% between 2020 and 2028.



The global Building Information Modeling market has faced a decline in the development and growth of it for small duration because of the lockdown imposed governments to stop COVID spreading. The restrictions imposed are resulting in a disturbance across the infrastructure development industry. However, the global markets are growing slowly to their potential and there is a growth in demand of Building Information Modeling.

The increase in population and increasing urbanization is generating demand for more infrastructure in the residential domain and the commercial and industrial sectors too in urban areas. Constructions is continuously growing in many countries. This is generating demand for Building Information Modeling as it provide help with designing, efficient planning, and construction of various infrastructures. The concept of smart city projects in developing countries is expected to take the market to new heights.



The Building Information Modeling market is categorized into three types: Solution, End-user and Vertical. The solution segment is further categorized into Software and services. Cloud-based software is likely to secure the biggest share and about to have its dominance in the segment of the building information modeling market driven by the easy access and cost-effectiveness of framework.



Major market players in the Building Information Modeling market include Autodesk, Inc., Nemetschek AG., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Beck End-user, Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., AECOM, Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, and Asite Solutions Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter No. 1: Introduction



Chapter No. 2: Executive Summary



Chapter No. 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis



Chapter No. 4: Building Information Modeling Market - Solution Segment Analysis



Chapter No. 5 Building Information Modeling Market - End-user Segment Analysis



Chapter No. 6 Building Information Modeling Market - Vertical Segment Analysis



Chapter No. 7 Building Information Modeling Market - Regional Analysis



Chapter No. 8: Building Information Modeling Market - Industry Analysis



Chapter No. 9: Competitive Landscape



Chapter No. 10: Company Profiles

Nemetschek AG

Autodesk Inc.

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

Beck Ltd.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Synchro Software Ltd.

Bentley Systems Inc.

AECOM

Dassault Systemes SA

Asite Solutions Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pdve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.