The Company's Director of M&A, Mr Sveinung Alvestad, has today purchased 40,000 shares in Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) at a price of NOK 4.595 per share. Following this transaction Mr Alvestad owns 40,000 shares and 300,000 options in the Company.



