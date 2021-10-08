2021 BILD Awards celebrate home building excellence in the GTA

Toronto, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area, October 8, 2021 – The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognized excellence in the design, construction, marketing and sales of new homes in the GTA at its 2021 BILD Awards, held Oct. 7.

This year, BILD presented 49 awards in the categories of marketing, architecture, people and sales, and in the prestigious Pinnacle category. A group of 52 expert judges from across North America and Europe determined the winners from 1,000 submitted entries.

“The BILD Awards are one of our industry’s most highly anticipated events and never more so than this year, as we mark BILD’s 100th anniversary and celebrate the history and the achievements of our Association and the building industry in the GTA,” said Dave Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “The projects selected this year as BILD Awards finalists and winners display the quality, creativity and innovation that have characterized our industry’s contributions over the decades as we build homes and workspaces for the residents of the region.”

OPUS Homes was named Home Builder of the Year, Low-Rise, while Great Gulf Homes received the title of Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise. The category recognizes builders who set the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey, which ensures that the end-user’s experience is factored into the award criteria.

Tridel took home the title of Green Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise while Minto Communities was named Green Builder of the Year, Low-Rise. This is the 10th time since 2010 that Tridel has earned a Green Builder of the Year Award, and the third time in that period for Minto Communities.

Canary District, a project under development in Toronto’s West Don Lands, won in the category of Best New Community, Planned/Under Development. Canary District is a joint project by BILD members Dream Asset Management Corp. and Kilmer Group. West Shore Beach Club, a new community of fully detached homes on Lake Couchiching, built by Summerhill Homes, received the award for Best New Community, Built.

The award for Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, went to Junction Point, by Gairloch Developments, while the award for Project of the Year, Low-Rise, went to The Enclave, by StateView Homes.

Every year, BILD invites GTA residents to help choose the recipient of the People’s Choice Award from among the Project of the Year finalists. This year, the People’s Choice Award went to CityPointe Commons in Brampton, by DECO Homes, OPUS Homes, Poetry Living, HBNG Holborn Group and TACC Developments.

For a full list of BILD Awards winners, visit www.bildawards.com.

With more than 1,300 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides more than 230,000 jobs in the region and $26.9 billion in investment value. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

