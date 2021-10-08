BILD celebrates innovation, diversity and leadership with new additions to BILD Awards

Toronto, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area, October 8, 2021 – The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) introduced three new awards in its 2021 BILD Awards, which took place Oct. 7, highlighting the industry’s commitment to diversity, innovation and leadership.

The annual BILD Awards recognize excellence in the design, construction, marketing and sales of new homes in the GTA. A group of 52 expert judges from across North America and Europe determined the winners from 1,000 entries submitted this year. In addition to the three new awards, BILD presented 46 awards in the categories of marketing, architecture, people and sales, and in the prestigious Pinnacle category.

This year for the first time, BILD presented the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award, which recognizes a member company that demonstrates excellence in promoting and enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion within its own operations and within the industry.

“In the last year, BILD and our industry have been on a journey to ensure that our workforce reflects the diversity of our region and that workplace practices support greater inclusiveness and equity,” said Dave Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award is part of our effort to champion this necessary change.”

Tridel received the inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award, for its commitment to building a corporate culture that embraces diversity and proactively addresses racism, while driving change within the industry and promoting social inclusion and cohesion in the communities where it builds.

The Ignat Kaneff Inspiration Award was established in the memory of the late “Iggy” Kaneff, the Bulgarian-born founder of Kaneff Group. It is presented to an individual or member company dedicated to supporting newcomers to Canada, by providing them with employment, training, and mentorship opportunities. Jack Torossian, CEO of Golden Bee Homes, received the first Ignat Kaneff Inspiration Award, for his contributions to supporting Syrian newcomers.

The Angelo DelZotto Fearless Innovator Award was named in honour of the late, legendary leader of Tridel. The award celebrates the pursuit of innovation in all forms, including processes, technologies and products, with a positive impact on people, communities and business.

The inaugural Angelo DelZotto Fearless Innovator Award was presented to two winners. The first was the TACC Group of Companies, led by Silvio De Gasperis, for its innovations in engineering, construction infrastructure product design and urban planning. The second winner was Spotlight Development and Urban Capital Property Group, for Reina Condominiums, a project led by the first all-female development team in Canada.

Among the awards given out this year were two other memorial awards that are particularly meaningful to BILD and the industry. The first is the Stephen Dupuis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award, established in the name of the late esteemed BILD President and CEO and presented to a member company or individual with a demonstrated commitment to CSR. Lifetime Developments was this year’s recipient.

The Riley Brethour Leadership Award is named after the late founder of PMA Brethour Realty and presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding professional achievement and leadership. Johnson Cheng of Cornerstone Marketing Realty received the Riley Brethour Leadership Award this year.

For a full list of BILD Awards winners, visit www.bildawards.com.

With more than 1,300 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides more than 230,000 jobs in the region and $26.9 billion in investment value. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

