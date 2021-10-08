OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

8 October 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that 15,669,123 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 7 October 2021 (subject to Admission) at a price of 103.0p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 97.3p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 19 August 2021). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT plc, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years respectively.

Mr Keith Mullins, a director of the Company, was allotted 104,368 Ordinary shares at a price of 103.0p per share and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are now 308,563 representing 0.2% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 October 2021.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 148,237,634. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803