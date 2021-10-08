Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Size ($203+Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 7+% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, Control Zone, and Geography,” the Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Size is expected to grow from US$ 124.31 million in 2021 to US$ 203.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

EMI Corporation; EWIKON HEIßKANALSYSTEME GMBH; Gammaflux; GÜNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH; Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.; Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG; Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc.; FISA Corporation; INGLASS S.P.A.; and HILLENBRAND, INC. (MOLD-MASTERS) are among the key market players in the global hot runner temperature controller market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2021, Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG launched TCBOX, a new innovative temperature interface. It permits temperature data to be sent directly from the profiTEMP+ to the hot runner. The TCBOX modules feature 12 thermocouple measurement inputs and can be immediately mounted on the hot runner's connecting box. A tiny data connection transmits the high-resolution temperature values of the control zones to the hot runner controller.

A hot runner system consists of heated components that are infused into the cavities from plastic injected molds. This system efficiently delivers liquid plastic to several mold cavities to create a plastic product. The warmed plastic shifts from the molding machine nozzle through internal channels called runners and are transferred directly into multiple cavities at the same time. The popularity of hot runner temperature controllers are growing in popularity, as they do not allow plastic to solidify in the runners and reduce cycle time by accelerating processing. Moreover, these systems produce less plastic waste as the material does not harden until the mold is loaded. Hot runner temperature controllers perform with the help of an added manifold bolted to the mold assembly. All these features would propel the demand for hot runner temperature controllers. In addition to the steady economic growth, the escalating application of high-quality, injection-molded plastic products; advantages such as efficiency, energy-saving, and productivity; and favorable government regulations for encouraging the advancements in the industrial sector are further contributing to the hot runner controller market growth. Moreover, technical advancements and analysis tools, uniformity in components, and modular design advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key hot runner controller market players during the forecast period.

Plastic is transformed from a raw material to a proper form using hot runner controllers. Demand for hot runner temperature controller systems has increased with surge in the need for molded plastic in the automotive, home appliance, electrical, and electronics industries. Due to the suitability of versatile plastic components in flexible packaging, pipelines, insulation and coatings, and medical devices, customers’ demand for hot runner temperature controller devices is on rise. Furthermore, increased demand from the construction industry due to the widespread use of injection-molded plastics in flooring, roofing, pipelines, walls, insulation, and windows has boosted the demand.

Injection molding is one of the most widely used plastics manufacturing processes, as it is capable of providing a realistic solution for the mass production of high-quality injection automobile parts from various polymers. Automotive plastic injection molding is a critical production technique in the automotive sector, where consistency, safety, and quality are crucial. Medical plastic parts are subjected to rigorous quality checks in all the phases, ranging from the prototype phase through high-volume production phase. Disposable packaging, syringes, petri dishes, and test tubes are among the medical products available, as are parts for sensors, diagnostic equipment, and plastic implants. Medical-grade plastics feature a wide range of properties; a majority of these are delicate and can only be manufactured within a narrow processing window. Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., for instance, offers high-performance hot runner systems named Rheo-Pro for producing medical parts. Thus, the use of hot runners significantly reduces production costs by eliminating the requirement of cold runners, and related part handling and regrind materials.

Furthermore, plastic injection-molded parts are subject to stringent regulations in the packaging business. Thin-walled, lightweight molded parts, as well as the maximum manufacturing capacity, are examples of this. MHS offers a variety of plastic injection molding options, including thin-walled containers and closures as well as PET bottle preform molds, for high-volume packaging. Plastics play a significant role in the building industry's evolution; items made from this material are increasingly being used by architects, engineers, and developers due to their material properties, strength, appearance, manufacturability, and durability. MHS provides injection molding solutions for various applications, including flooring systems, roofing, siding, fence, irrigation, plumbing, fittings, fasteners, and machines. Thus, the growing use of molded plastics in automotive, medical devices, construction, and packaging industries is boosting the hot runner temperature controller market growth.

Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the hot runner temperature controller market is segmented into automotive industry, electronic industry, medical industry, packaging industry, and others. In 2020, the packaging industry segment accounted for the largest market share.













