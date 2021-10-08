Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Ceva, Cypress Semiconductor and Laird Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market is estimated to be USD 5.61 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.91%.



Market Dynamics

The essential driving factor of the market growth is the upsurge in the approval of smart wireless devices. The rapid utilization of these wireless sensors across homes and offices is because of the advancements in numerous connectivity technologies, such as EnOcean, ZigBee, and BLE. Sensors are getting applications all over, from everyday sensors in homes to the high-end precision sensors in businesses and laboratories. Therefore, this escalating need for low-cost, smart wireless sensors is also likely to drive the BLE market as it offers ease of compatibility with smart-ready devices. The users of the Technology do not incur any extra costs and the use of Bluetooth smart-ready products results in substantial power savings. Hence, minimal cost and low power necessity are other factors fueling the acceptance of the market.

Though, low data streaming ability is one of the major hindering factors for the growth of the Bluetooth smart and smart ready market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market is segmented further based on Technology, Application, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified as Bluetooth Smart, Bluetooth Smart Ready, and Bluetooth 5.0. Amongst all, the Bluetooth Smart segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Application, the market is classified as Automotive, Building & Retail, Wearable Electronics, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, and Others. Amongst all, the Building & Retail segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Dialog Semiconductor Launches TINY Bluetooth Low Energy SoC and Module to Connect Next Billion IoT Devices. - 4th November 20192. Nordic Semiconductor launches a Bluetooth LE Audio Evaluation Platform ahead of Bluetooth SIG LE Audio specification release. - 6th January 2020

3. Nordic Semiconductor Adds nRF52805 Bluetooth 5.2 SoC to nRF52 Series. - 19th June 2020



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Broadcom, Ceva, Cypress Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Fanstel, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Gadgets & Consumer Wearable Products

4.1.2 Rise in Application of Smart Wireless Sensors

4.1.3 Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technological Limitations in Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready

4.2.2 Low Data Streaming Capacity Limits the Growth

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Need for Advanced Connected Consumer Electronics Devices

4.3.2 Faster IP Connectivity With Enhanced Privacy

4.3.3 Increasing Investment in Smart Homes

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Risk Related to Security and Privacy of Data

4.4.2 Adoption of Other Data Exchange Technologies

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bluetooth Smart

6.3 Bluetooth Smart Ready

6.4 Bluetooth 5.0



7 Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Building & Retail

7.4 Wearable Electronics

7.5 Medical Devices

7.6 Consumer Electronics

7.7 Others



8 Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market, By Geography

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Afero

10.2 Bluegiga Technologies

10.3 Broadcom

10.4 Ceva

10.5 Cypress Semiconductor

10.6 Dialog Semiconductor

10.7 Fanstel

10.8 Laird

10.9 Marvell Technology

10.10 Mediatek Inc

10.11 Microchip Technology

10.12 Murata Manufacturing

10.13 Nordic Semiconductor

10.14 NXP Semiconductor

10.15 Qualcomm

10.16 Revogi Innovation

10.17 Renesas Electronics

10.18 Silicon Labs

10.19 Texas Instruments

10.20 Virscient

10.21 Toshiba Multinational Conglomerate



11 Appendix

