Ariva announces the listing of ARV Coin on Gate.io

Kiel, Germany, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariva, a next-generation tourism & travel blockchain protocol has revealed that ARV is set to be listed on popular crypto exchange Gate.io.



Major Milestone for Ariva

According to the report, Gate.io will be listing the ARV/USDT token pairs on their exchange platform on October 8, 2021. Ariva’s potentials and great tokenomics were some factors that made ARV pass Gate.io listing requirements.

This development is a huge one for Ariva, given the reach and popularity of Gate.io. Gate.io has been in operations for eight years and is one of the oldest exchanges in the crypto space.

Ariva coin (ARV) will be exposed to over 4 million users, which will drive the adoption of the utility token. In addition, ARV holders will be able to send, receive and swap their tokens within a secure and highly liquid exchange platform.

Ariva to giveaway $10,000 ARV as part of listing

To celebrate the listing on Gate.io, Ariva has made available a giveaway benefit worth $10,000 ARV for participants. Participants will be able to participate in this giveaway by taking part in different activities starting from October 7, 2021.

Gate.io will be launching an Ariva voting listing , and participants can vote to list ARV from October 7 to October 8, 2021. Participants will need to vote using Gate.io native token GT and will be eligible for a share of 28,167,430 ARV ($5000) worth of airdrop reward.

Following the listing of the Ariva token on October 8, the first 600 users to deposit a minimum of 2,53,395 ARV on Gate.io will be eligible to share an airdrop of 16,900,455 ARV tokens ($3000). Ariva will also be giving out $300 ARV and $500 ARV on Gate.io Twitter and Telegram platforms, respectively.

Fostering crypto adoption in the Travel & Tourism Industry

Ariva has continued to experience rapid growth in recent months with its quest to decentralize the travel & tourism industry. It has developed a unique ecosystem that includes Ariva.World, Ariva.Club and Ariva.Finance.

The Ariva team has also continued to make major partnerships and listings to foster the adoption of the Ariva coin (ARV). ARV is listed on more than ten exchanges and recently listed on Bitmart.

The Ariva ecosystem has also expanded with more than 21,000 active token holders and a marketcap of $21 million at the time of publication.

About Ariva

Ariva is a blockchain ecosystem dedicated to building innovative products for the tourism and travel industry. Its ecosystem is fueled by the ARV coin, a BEP-20 token that serves as a payment and utility token within the Ariva ecosystem. You can learn more about Ariva by visiting the website https://ariva.digital/ .

Media Contact -



Email - arivacoin@gmail.com

Company - Ariva.digital





Source Link