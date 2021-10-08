Dr. Ezella McPherson Launches Two Books on College Student Success

DETROIT, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ezella McPherson, founder of Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC, is excited to announce the launch of her new book, "Dream On!: Supporting and Graduating African American Girls and Women in STEM" (ISBN: 978-1737273141) and "Real Outreach: A Practical Guide to Retaining and Graduating College Students" (ISBN: 978-1737273103).

In the first book, "Dream On!", Dr. McPherson conducted an exploratory research study on the lived experiences of African American women who remained in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) majors and those who switched to social science and health science majors. In the book, Dr. McPherson points out that in girlhood, African American women have a true love for science and math in primary and secondary schools.

In addition, Dr. McPherson found that African American women who remain in STEM endured a hidden curriculum that created racial and gender inequalities with regards to limiting access to learning in STEM. The book also highlights that African American woman who left STEM majors were in fact pushed out of the STEM majors.

The book encourages readers to continue to dream by pursuing their dream college majors and career goals despite obstacles. Recommendations are made for instructors, administrators, and practitioners who want to support African American women in STEM. The book is a must-read for middle school students, high school students, teachers, college students, families, faculty, staff, administrators, mentors, and/or policymakers. Order the e-book or paperback on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1737273144/.

The second book, "Real Outreach," includes the stories of African American, Latinx, Asian, and White students who Dr. McPherson helped overcome hurdles in their pursuit of undergraduate degrees. For instance, Dr. McPherson states, Larry "was an African American male and a first-generation college student from a low-income family. During our first meeting, I could tell he was feeling discouraged. He told me he was ready to drop out of college because of his slow academic progress. He was getting D and F grades."

As a result of the meetings, Larry not only passed all of his classes that term; he ultimately graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Larry's story is significant as it speaks to the power of a supportive professional that encouraged him to be resilient in the face of adversity.

The book is a must-read for college-bound students, college students, families, faculty, staff, administrators, and/or mentors. Order the e-book or paperback on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1737273101.

About Dr. Ezella McPherson

Dr. Ezella McPherson is an educational consultant, a student retention expert, and a researcher. She is also a first-generation, African American woman college graduate. She has over a decade of experience supporting college students, including STEM students. She is the founder of Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC, an education firm specializing in increasing college student retention and graduation rates. For additional information, go to www.drmcphersoncoaching.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Dr. Ezella McPherson

Email: emcpher2@gmail.com

Phone: 734 657 9736

Related Images











Image 1: Dream On! book cover

















Image 2: Real Outreach book cover









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment