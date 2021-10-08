Worldwide Battery Electric Trucks Industry to 2026 - Featuring AB Volvo, Daimler and Tesla Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Electric Trucks Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global battery electric trucks market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global battery electric trucks market to grow with a CAGR of 37.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on battery electric trucks market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on battery electric trucks market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global battery electric trucks market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global battery electric trucks market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Favorable government policies and subsidies drive the market growth

Growing concerns over environmental pollution boost the market growth

2) Restraints

Lack of standardization of charging infrastructure may hamper the market growth

3) Opportunities

New revenue pockets in North America and Europe

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the battery electric trucks market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the battery electric trucks market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global battery electric trucks market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Battery Electric Trucks Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Battery Electric Trucks Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Truck Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Range

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Battery Electric Trucks Market



4. Battery Electric Trucks Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Battery Electric Trucks Market by Truck Type

5.1. Light Duty Electric Truck

5.2. Medium Duty Electric Truck

5.3. Heavy Duty Electric Truck



6. Global Battery Electric Trucks Market by Range

6.1. 0-150 Miles

6.2. 151-300 Miles

6.3. 300 Miles Above



7. Global Battery Electric Trucks Market by Application

7.1. Logistics

7.2. Municipal

7.3. Construction

7.4. Mining

7.5. Other Applications



8. Global Battery Electric Trucks Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Battery Electric Trucks Market by Truck Type

8.1.2. North America Battery Electric Trucks Market by Range

8.1.3. North America Battery Electric Trucks Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Battery Electric Trucks Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Battery Electric Trucks Market by Truck Type

8.2.2. Europe Battery Electric Trucks Market by Range

8.2.3. Europe Battery Electric Trucks Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Battery Electric Trucks Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Trucks Market by Truck Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Trucks Market by Range

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Trucks Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Trucks Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Battery Electric Trucks Market by Truck Type

8.4.2. RoW Battery Electric Trucks Market by Range

8.4.3. RoW Battery Electric Trucks Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Battery Electric Trucks Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Battery Electric Trucks Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Scania AB

9.2.2. AB Volvo

9.2.3. BYD Company Ltd.

9.2.4. DAIMLER AG

9.2.5. Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd.

9.2.6. MAN SE

9.2.7. Rivian

9.2.8. Tata Motors

9.2.9. Tesla

9.2.10. Workhorse



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0bfsq