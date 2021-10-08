Global Real Time PCR Market Report 2021: Market is Anticipated to Reach $25.32 Million by 2026 Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Diseases

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Real Time PCR Market, By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Research, Forensic), By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Real Time PCR Market is anticipated to reach USD25325.23 million by 2026 owing to increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and diseases like cancer, infectious diseases around the world.

Real Time PCRs are beneficial in diagnosis of diseases and give results in less time. Further, increasing advancements in PCR techniques is also boosting the growth of this market.

Additionally, government and health organizations across the globe are also introducing funds and grants for the development of new PCR technologies, which is further fuelling the growth of the Global Real Time PCR Market.

Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), also known as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), is used for measuring gene expression. Real Time PCRs are best suited for the study of small subsets of genes. They find various applications such as processing DNA for sequencing, generating forensic DNA profiles from tiny samples and detecting the presence and absence of a gene during an infection.

The Global Real Time PCR Market is segmented based on product, application, end-user and company, region. Based on application, the market is segmented into Clinical Diagnostics, Research, Forensic. Among them, the Clinical Diagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years due to increasing prevalence of cancer and extensive oncology testing across the globe.

Based on region, North America dominates the Global Real Time PCR Market owing to the increased funding for genomic research and increasing use of PCR techniques for clinical diagnostics and forensic. Countries like the US and Canada have world-class healthcare facilities which also makes the region a market a leader in Real Time PCR.

Major players operating in the Global Real Time PCR Market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Takara Bio Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomerieux SA., Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Merck Serono GmbH and Becton, Dickinson and Company among others.

With the help of funding from government, companies dealing in Real Time PCR techniques are expanding their market and introducing new and innovative techniques for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Real Time PCR Market, By Product:

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

Global Real Time PCR Market, By Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Research

Forensic

Global Real Time PCR Market, By End-user:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical, CROs and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Global Real Time PCR Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Real Time PCR Market.

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Biomerieux SA.

Danaher Corporation

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Promega Corporation

GE Healthcare Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Merck Serono GmbH

Becton, Dickinson and Company

