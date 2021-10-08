Beachhead Solutions Launches RiskResponder® to Automate Proactive Responses to Specific Security Threats and to Empower Closer MSP-Client Collaboration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today released RiskResponder®. The automated sentinel delivers predetermined responses to environmental or behavioral risks that exceed acceptable thresholds set by MSPs and their clients. As part of the BeachheadSecure for MSPs® platform, RiskResponder provides easily-managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities that enable MSPs to prepare, customize, and execute powerful risk mitigation responses across a comprehensive list of potential threat conditions.



MSPs responsible for securing clients’ data must protect endpoints against a range of ever-growing risks. Preventing data breach incidents means enforcing encryption, policing employee behavior, meeting regulatory and industry compliance mandates, and controlling access to instantly remove data from harm’s way when substantial risk is recognized. MSPs must also provide these protections seamlessly, without hampering employees and impacting the productivity of client employees.

Designed with these specific MSP requirements in mind, RiskResponder provides automatic 24/7/365 security to defend all endpoint devices containing (or able to access) sensitive client data. Using RiskResponder’s intuitive UI, MSPs can easily define automated responses to hacking attempts, geofence violations, time-based excesses, network-borne attacks, and attempts to undermine security tools. The moment a threat is detected, RiskResponder instantly and automatically executes preset actions appropriate to the risk. MSP-customized responses can log active events, alert appropriate personnel to investigate risk activities, run scripts, present device users with dialog alerts, and immediately remove data access from a protected device if necessary.

Importantly, RiskResponder strengthens the relationship between MSP and client by fostering the close collaboration required to accurately customize security parameters. Whereas other solutions are transparent to clients unless an incident occurs, RiskResponder ensures that MSP clients buy into the processes put into practice, and remain keenly aware of the MSP-led security activities keeping their endpoints safe.

Specifically, RiskResponder can enable automatic responses to the following example risks (and others):

Invalid login attempts: After a set number of failed logins, RiskResponder can send the user a warning dialog alert. MSPs can also set RiskResponder to fully remove data access, such as after a certain number of additional login attempts.

After a set number of failed logins, RiskResponder can send the user a warning dialog alert. MSPs can also set RiskResponder to fully remove data access, such as after a certain number of additional login attempts. Rogue devices: BeachheadSecure provides visibility and control over remote data, but what happens when that device goes rogue? RiskResponder takes automated, data-defensive actions to protect client data if an MSP loses sight of the device.

BeachheadSecure provides visibility and control over remote data, but what happens when that device goes rogue? RiskResponder takes automated, data-defensive actions to protect client data if an MSP loses sight of the device. Devices leaving approved geo-locations: RiskResponder’s geofencing-enforced security rules enable MSPs to send warnings or remove data access if a device goes beyond preset boundaries, such as a client’s main office or individual employees’ work-from-home locations.

RiskResponder’s geofencing-enforced security rules enable MSPs to send warnings or remove data access if a device goes beyond preset boundaries, such as a client’s main office or individual employees’ work-from-home locations. Network-borne attacks: Attackers access target computers through compromised or easy-to-guess credentials via remote desktop connections often the result of unsecure WiFi. RiskResponder detects and mitigates the threat immediately – before any damage is done.

Attackers access target computers through compromised or easy-to-guess credentials via remote desktop connections often the result of unsecure WiFi. RiskResponder detects and mitigates the threat immediately – before any damage is done. Attempts to undermine built-in security: Insider threats trying to circumvent security on their devices receive clear dialogue alert warnings and have their actions logged. If their actions represent a risk, data access is removed.



“Our MSP partners have expressed a growing need for a fully automated sentinel solution that features deeply customizable EDR capabilities,” said Cam Roberson, VP Sales & Channel Development, Beachhead Solutions. “RiskResponder is purpose-built to fulfill MSPs’ requirements, automating robust and decisive responses for any risk a client’s devices may encounter. The collaborative MSP-client process of managing RiskResponder’s security parameters only increases the tool’s effectiveness, as well as clients’ appreciation of the clear protective measures in effect. This automated sentinel ensures that MSPs have the tools at their disposal to successfully secure client data, no matter the risks that environmental factors or employees’ own behaviors throw at them.”

“RiskResponder is a game-changing solution that significantly simplifies and customizes the control we have over keeping clients’ devices and data secure,” said Eric Weast, Owner, ECW Network & IT Solutions, a Beachhead MSP partner. “RiskResponder also enables us to work collaboratively with our clients and to be crystal clear on what specific actions trigger what result. For example, we can provide a clear process for ‘What do you want to happen when there are several invalid login attempts to a device?’ or ‘What response should we take when a stationary desktop travels outside an office building?’ RiskResponder doesn’t just provide the capabilities, it enables us to deliver complete transparency (and peace of mind) to our clients.”

Beachhead Solutions delivers cloud-based data security and encryption – built for seamless MSP portfolio integration – through its robust BeachheadSecure for MSPs platform. From a single multi-tenanted console, MSPs can enforce encryption and remote data access control for clients’ Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones & tablets, USB storage devices, and Windows Servers. With features including remote data wipe and quarantine – as well as full monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities – MSPs use the Beachhead platform to deliver Compliance- as-a-Service, helping them win (and keep) more client business.

