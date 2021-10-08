Global Anti-Fungal Drugs Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Fungal Drugs Market, By Drug Class (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allylamines, Others), By Indication, By Infection Type, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-fungal Drugs Market is expected to reach USD28484.69 million by 2026, growing at CAGR of 10.39%

Fungal infections can lead to diseases including fungal pneumonia, candidiasis, mucormycosis, among others and these fungal infections require the dosage of anti-fungal drugs to ensure effective treatment. The increasing prevalence of fungal infections is considered the primary driver for the market growth in the forecast period.

The rise in awareness levels among patients regarding the adverse effect of fungal infection on the human body is significantly accelerating the demand for anti-fungal drugs around the world. An increase in government funds and investments to promote research and development activities to formulate anti-fungal drugs is fueling the market growth.

An increase in the use of anti-fungal drugs coupled with the rising number of anti-fungal drugs available over-the-counter is expected to boost the market demand. With the surge in popularity of over-the-counter drugs such as ketoconazole, miconazole, econazole, amorolfine, several patients are preferring over-the-counter drugs.

The rise in onychomycosis cases, which is a fungal infection affecting fingers and toenails is also considered a major driver responsible for the high demand for anti-fungal drugs.

The Global Anti-fungal Drugs Market is segmented into drug class, indication, infection type, route of administration, end-user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

Based on drug class, the market is further divided into azoles, echinocandins, polyenes, allylamines and others. The azoles segment is expected to dominate the anti-fungal drugs market in the forecast period owing to their use in treatment of almost all the indications.

Based on indication, the market is segmented into candidiasis, aspergillosis, dermatophytosis, mucormycosis, and others. The candidiasis segment is expected to dominate the market owing to high cases globally associated with the fungal species.

Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the anti-fungal drugs market for the next five years owing to the presence of major market players in the region. The high prevalence of fungal infections in the region is another crucial factor aiding the market growth. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable government healthcare policies are the other significant factors bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new anti-fungal drugs to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

The major players operating in the Global Anti-fungal Drugs Market are

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bayer AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc. (Mylan Laboratories Inc.)

Cipla Ltd.

Zydus Cadila Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Novartis AG

Galderma SA

