Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 10/13/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,320
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 107.300/-0.172
Total Number of Bids Received 33
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,640
Total Number of Successful Bids 11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 11
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 107.300/-0.172
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 107.350/-0.183
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 107.300/-0.172
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 107.310/-0.174
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 107.350/-0.183
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 106.980/-0.102
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 107.272/-0.166
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.62