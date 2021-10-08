Eurogas International Inc. Announces Repurchase of Debt

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurogas International Inc. (CSE: EI) (the “Corporation”), in furtherance of its restructuring efforts, today announced that it has repurchased - from Dundee Corporation - debt in the amount of C$6,668,191.19 for nominal consideration. This debt will be cancelled thereby improving the Corporation’s working capital. In order to be successful, this restructuring will require the purchase and/or cancellation of additional debt, if possible.

ABOUT EUROGAS INTERNATIONAL

Eurogas International Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.cnsx.ca ) under the symbol EI.

All documentation in respect of the Corporation may be viewed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or under the Corporation’s website at www.eurogasinternational.com.

For further information, please contact: