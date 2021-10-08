Global Haemophilia Treatment Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Type (Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B, Haemophilia C), By Product (Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Desmopressin, Others), By Treatment, By Therapy, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Haemophilia Treatment Market was valued at USD13906.45 million in 2020 and is forecast to reach USD24205.39 million in 2026 by registering a CAGR of 9.06%

The Global Haemophilia Treatment Market is driven by increasing awareness campaigns regarding haemophilia among the population across the globe.

Moreover, ongoing attempts in research and development activities for the development of new therapy solutions is positively impacting the growth of the market. Also, surging incidences of bleeding disorders have been observed worldwide, which is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The Global Haemophilia Treatment Market is segmented based on type, product, treatment, therapy, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B and Haemophilia C. Generally, the classification depends on the deficiency of coagulation factor present in a patient.

Based on that, type A is the most frequent type, and the prevalence rate has been recorded to be four times more than haemophilia type B. In addition to this, majority of existing products are used for treating type A haemophilia, which is contributing to the increasing growth of the segment over the coming years.

Regionally, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Out of which, North America dominated the Global Haemophilia Treatment Market in 2020 owing to increased prevalence of haemophilia A & B in the United States and Canada.

Besides this, organic and inorganic strategies of major pharmaceutical companies present in the United States is further contributing to the market growth in the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

This high growth can be ascribed to the ease of regulatory policies in Australia and Japan for the approval of drugs for the treatment of haemophilia A. In addition to this, improved funding by public and private players for the improvisation of healthcare facilities in India and China, is further anticipated the drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the Global Haemophilia Treatment Market include Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Sanofi S.A., CSL Behring LLC, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Octapharma AG, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Grifols SA, Biogen Idec, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

The companies are adopting new strategies in order to stay competitive in the market. Rising competitiveness is anticipated to drive innovation in the market, therefore helping the industry to solve existing challenges and meet the unmet needs in the market. Besides, these major market players are focusing on new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansion to attain a higher market share.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Type:

Haemophilia A

Haemophilia B

Haemophilia C

Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Product:

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrate

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytics Agents

Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Treatment:

On-demand

Prophylaxis

Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By End-user:

Replacement Therapy

ITI therapy

Gene Therapy

Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

