Akropolis Group, UAB will organize an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 6 months of 2021

Akropolis Group, UAB invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on the October 15 of 2021 at 12:00 PM (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar, Manfredas Dargužis, CEO and Gabrielė Saponaitė, CFO at Akropolis Group, UAB will introduce the financial results of the company for the 6 months of 2021.

After the presentation participants of the webinar will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until October 14, 2021 to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com .

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9005342597821434892

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Contacts:



E–mail: IR@akropolis.lt

Internet webpage: www.akropolis.eu

Address: Ozo st. 25, Vilnius, Lithuania