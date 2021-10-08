Axtria Leads Reuters Events™ Pharma 2021 Keynote on Why Going “GLOCAL” is Key to Life Sciences Digital Transformation

Berkeley Heights, NJ, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the number of new drug therapies reaching commercialization ever-increasing and the time to develop them ever-shortening, the pressure on commercial operations to make these launches successful has grown multifold. Life sciences companies need to become more like technology companies to protect and sustain their growth over the long term. This concept will be a central theme of a keynote session Axtria will deliver at the Reuters Events™ Pharma 2021conference taking place from October 11-22 (https://insights.axtria.com/reuters-events-pharma-2021) (https://reutersevents.com/events/barcelona/).

Entitled “Digital Transformation: Technology or Business Drivers,” Axtria’s session will be led by Lokesh Jindal on Monday, October 11 at 8:10 AM EDT/2:10 PM CET, will cover why life science organizations need to switch from being process to data-centric, why it is crucial to have global platforms and be able to configure them locally, and how these platforms need to enable insights at the point of decision-making for the industry to digitize successfully (https://reutersevents.com/events/barcelona/conference-agenda.php#agenda-week-one). Jindal will also provide a sneak peek of the future of the life sciences commercial landscape.

